An art exhibition by blind and visually impaired members of Sight Matters will take place this weekend.
The exhibition will be hosted at the organisation’s base at Corrin Court, in Heywood Avenue, Onchan, and will run on Saturday and Sunday.
It aims to challenge preconceptions, spark conversations, and foster an understanding of some of the issues blind and visually impaired barriers to create extraordinary works of art.
Sight Matters chief executive Cathryn Bradley said: ‘We are immensely proud to host the Sight Matters Arts Exhibition and provide a platform for blind and visually impaired artists to share their remarkable talent.
‘This exhibition is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our members, who overcome physical and mental barriers to create extraordinary works of art.
‘It is a celebration of their creativity, resilience, and the human spirit.’
The exhibition will feature a diverse range of artwork, including paintings, sculptures, tactile installations, and mixed-media pieces.
It follows workshops with renowned island artists to help members learn new skills and create pieces.
These have ranged from painting and pencil drawing to ceramics.
The exhibition will also be used to run Sight Matters’ 2023 Christmas card competition.
Members’ festive and winter entries will be judged in two categories – under-18s and over-18s – and the winning pieces will be used as Christmas cards on sale around the island.
It will also feature a collection of artworks by member James Fenton, a Burma veteran and centenarian.
James is a well-known artist whose artworks have previously been exhibited in London and the Manx Museum, in Douglas.
There will be pieces from throughout his career, including some created while at war.
The exhibition will be open on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, from 10am to 4pm.