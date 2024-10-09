Three artists are set to showcase their work at Studio 42 in November as part of a brand new exhibition.
The exhibition is titled ‘Atmosphere, Light and Pattern’, and will display work from Patrina Kent and her two daughters Gina Grace and Julia Murphy.
Eben Carswell, who owns Studio 42 on Bay View Road in Port St Mary, said: ‘An autumnal treat is coming up in the mix with all hallows eve and Guy Fawkes…
‘The show is special as it is in fact a family affair, and it’s lovely to be able to bring the three of them together in one exhibition for you.
‘The show is perhaps also notable as it has been 20 years since I first inhabited the galleries creaking walls and forced art upon you - time flies, so they say.
‘So there is plenty to celebrate along with the fantastic work on display.’
Patrina Kent’s artwork has been described as a ‘celebration of colour’, with ideas of her art reflecting her life.
Eben commented: ‘People have often commented on the way her work reflects her life, and life moves along a winding path, providing her with much to contemplate and explore.
‘Her paintings have an intensity as she pours her feelings into them. There is a long working process building up many layers of delicate glazes until the pavings come alive with light.
‘Her inspiration comes from the beauty that surrounds us here but also from what she is working through in her spirit. She celebrates colour and says that when she puts colour down, her heart sings.
‘Patrina’s hope is that each piece brings something special to those who have them in their homes.’
Her daughter Gina’s work has been described as ‘emotive and contemporary’, while Julia’s uses ‘repetition, shape and rhythm’.
Eben added: ‘Gina produces art that is modern and accessible. It comes from an interior design perspective, enhancing and giving a focal point to any room. It is inspired by moody colours, drama and light, and her work evokes a strong emotional response.
‘On the other hand, Julia uses mixed media to explore pattern, repetition, shape and rhythm in her work, often taking inspiration from nature.’
The preview showing of ‘Atmosphere, Light and Pattern’ will be on Friday, November 1 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Studio 42 in Port St Mary.