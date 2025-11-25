The Isle of Man’s festive market season is in full swing, and for one illustrator and designer 2025 has been her most vibrant year yet.
After years of selling primarily online, Kim Graziano of Kim Gee Studio has embraced the island’s Christmas markets with renewed energy - signing up for five events across Ramsey, Peel, Laxey, Onchan, and Douglas.
‘I’ve had a great time so far this year!’ Graziano said.
‘All the markets I’ve attended have been super busy… I’ve met lovely fellow vendors, connected with loyal customers, and met plenty of new ones, all while getting my business out there in the community.’
With each market drawing its own distinct crowd, Graziano has noticed subtle differences in what shoppers gravitate toward.
‘Christmas Hygge in Peel is more of a curated artists market, while the Ramsey and Laxey fairs had more crafters in the mix,’ she explained.
‘Some of my smaller illustrated products like enamel pins sold better in Ramsey, my landscape greeting cards sold better in Peel, and my 2026 Isle of Man Astrology calendar sales keep increasing with each market.’
Her live watercolour speed portraits created on the spot, remain a hit at every venue.
After attending only one Christmas market last year, Graziano said the buzz of 2025 has been invigorating.
‘It has been great to jump back into all different markets and see how busy they’ve been. Doing three days at Christmas Hygge this time around, I was able to see just how popular the market is from day to day, with Saturday having the highest footfall.’
The season is crucial for her business. ‘Christmas is the peak time for gift orders,’ she said. ‘At markets I can sell directly to customers at full retail price, so there’s a financial incentive as well to removing the middleman.’
For many customers, meeting the artist behind the illustrations is part of the appeal.
‘People will wait to buy from me in person when they can feel the products in their own two hands,’ she said. ‘Meeting the artist makes customers feel more invested… they know their purchase supports a real local business.’
One of Kim’s proudest achievements this year is the launch of her new Isle of Man Astrology collection.
‘I created illustrations for each of the 12 zodiac signs, connecting them with the icons, landscapes, and culture of the Isle of Man.’
The collection includes greeting cards and a fully customised 2026 calendar featuring astrological dates and Isle of Man specific events such as Chips, Cheese and Gravy day.
But the season hasn’t come without challenges.
Managing inventory of 25 different products and transporting them in her Fiat 500 can be strenuous.
‘I was reminded just how tricky it is to do it all on my own,’ she noted.
Still, the rewards outweigh the obstacles.
‘At Christmas markets you can really see that your creations resonate with people…it’s the most satisfying feeling.’
Recently made redundant from her full-time job, Graziano is now focusing fully on Kim Gee Studio and is optimistic about what lies ahead.
She already has plans to expand her Astrology range in 2026 to include tea towels, ceramics and more.