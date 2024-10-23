An 80-year-old artist from Kirk Michael has had his artwork put on display in Amsterdam.
Stephen Free’s work, which primarily consists of drawings of local buildings and animals, is for sale at Manx Heritage sites across the island, which is how it was spotted by a visitor from the Netherlands.
Stephen said: ‘The drawings of Manx cats and Emu’s have gone on display over there simply because a lady from Amsterdam was on holiday in the Isle of Man.
‘From the Wildlife Trust shop in Peel, she purchased an Emu mug and an Emu painting. She was so impressed by the drawings that she showed them to Jos Smit, the owner of the “Art Unlimited” gallery.
‘As well as being a gallery, Art Unlimited sell art cards and posters on their website worldwide. As well as being for sale in the island, I’m delighted that my artwork has such a large audience.’
Now retired, Stephen spends most of his time in the Art Society studio in Douglas and cites Alfred Wainwright as his artistic inspiration.
Talking about his own work, Stephen said: ‘There are two different styles of my artwork. I greatly enjoy drawing, in pen and ink, wonderful old buildings such as castles and cathedrals.
‘I find great enjoyment in trying to convey the wonderful architecture of such buildings.
‘I was influenced by Wainwright’s pen and ink walking guides, and my drawings of Peel Castle, Castle Rushen and the Tower of Refuge are for sale as cards and prints at the House of Manannan.
‘My second style of artwork is my animal drawings. The animals look the viewer straight in the eye, and no backgrounds are drawn to avoid distractions. My Manx cats and Emu drawings have been the most popular.’
Stephen said he is hoping to visit the exhibit showing his artwork in Amsterdam sometime next year. He said: ‘The owner Jos Smit uses my Emu coffee mug every day he says, so perhaps we could have coffee together!
‘I feel very lucky and grateful that my artwork is making people smile in different countries.
‘The Emu drawings have been so popular at exhibitions, and I have friends in Australia who also like to use the Emu coffee mugs. I would like to have those drawings on display in Australia one day.’
Stephen’s artwork is for sale at Manx National Heritage sites, the Gaslight gift shop in Castletown, Mostly Manx in Douglas and the Manx Wildlife Trust shop in Peel.