We thought we would look back at just some of the highlights during the year with our creative community.
‘Sollys’ is a short dance film created by our then arts graduate intern, Sophie Linham.
Sophie hosted the premiere of her film and showcased a selection of Arts Council funded short films at the Erin Arts Centre including some of the island’s talented film makers such as Brook Wassall, Losing Grace Film, Dark Avenue Film, Three Legs Production and more.
The event took place in March and it was a wonderful way to say goodbye to Sophie after finishing her year’s internship with the Isle of Man Arts Council.
‘Thirty’ was an exhibition to mark 30 years of the Isle of Man Arts Council’s Modern and Contemporary Art Loan Collection at the House of Manannan.
The exhibition included pieces by world-renowned artists such as Michael Craig-Martin, Anish Kapoor, Robyn Denny, Young British Artists of the 1990’s Jenny Saville, Tracey Emin and Jake Chapman along with work by contemporary artists, Sarah Maple, Sara Pope, David Shrigley together with local artists David Fletcher and Kevin Atherton.
The lsle of Man Arts Council Modern and Contemporary Art Loan Collection was established in 1993 by local artist, teacher and Arts Council member, David Fletcher.
He was its curator and, together with his wife fellow artist Eileen Schaer, they toured the UK and further afield to purchase prints, paintings and photographs.
Buying the work for educational purposes helped David and Eileen negotiate good prices with galleries as they acquired work by artists such as Anthony Gormley, Damien Hirst, Picasso, Joseph Albers, Elizabeth Frink and David Hockney, as well as Manx artists Bryan Kneale, Michael Sandle and Chris Killip.
The collection now comprises more than 300 works, which are divided into small groups and loaned to schools, libraries, hospitals, prison and public buildings.
‘Creative Industry Insights’ was the first event of its type hosting a drum workshop at Kensington Arts for drum students with LIPA educator, ex Elbow drummer and co-founder, Rick Jupp.
The weekend comprised two days of drum workshops followed by a free Q&A evening with Rick with audience participation.
‘National Theatre Connections’ is part of the National Theatre Connections annual, nationwide youth theatre festival.
The island’s Connections group from Kensington Arts, travelled to York to compete in the competition funded by a travel grant from the Isle of Man Arts Council.
In the summer, the Isle of Man Arts Council helped more students than ever before, providing three more student bursaries to students studying the arts totalling six supported students in 2023.
The summer brass band season also commenced with the Blue Train Big Band, with standing room only in the Villa Marina Arcade.
The series of free concerts is held every year in the Villa Marina Arcade and showcases the talent of the island’s brass bands.
The Isle of Man Arts Council welcomed illustrator, author and lecturer Professor Jo Davies, and Children’s Centre chief executive, musician and artist Joff Whitten to serve as Council members for the next four years.
Professor Jo Davies is Isle of Man Arts Council representative to Culture Vannin, a role formerly undertaken by Culture Vannin board member Chris Williamson.
Joff Whitten’s appointment was due to the retirement of former vice chair Dr Laura Rowles, who served eight years on the Council.
The Isle of Man Arts Council annual lecture this year was ‘An Evening with Kevin McCloud’ to a packed Gaiety Theatre.
Kevin McCloud, designer and presenter of the much loved and long running Grand Designs programme, was the guest for the evening, hosted by Christy deHaven.
Kevin’s talk for the first half centred on the question ‘what is architecture?’. He discussed why, where and how humans build, how architecture has changed and the evolution of planning, sustainability, design and construction.
The annual lecture aims to provide Manx audiences with an opportunity to engage with prominent public figures within the creative industries to inspire greater understanding and enjoyment of arts and culture and to explore new horizons through innovation and media.
The end of the year saw the first ‘Christmas in the Arcade’ community workshops. Hosted by Felicity Wood Designs and Isle be Creative, the participants at the sold out workshops created Christmas cards, willow wreaths, Christmas decorations and painted a large community silk banner.
The Isle of Man Arts Council would like to thank everyone who has attended any of their events this past year, supporting our creative community.
We are very much looking forward to a creativity filled 2024. Visit www.iomarts.com to find out more about the Isle of Man Arts Council, funding, events and how they can help you with your creative project.