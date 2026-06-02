The Arts Society Isle of Man is set to host a lecture exploring the life and work of Renaissance master Raphael at the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre.
Titled Raphael: Draftsman, Painter, Architect and Designer, the event will take place from 11.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 16 and will be presented by art historian Lydia Goodson.
Goodson, who specialises in the art and material culture of Renaissance Italy, holds a PhD from the Warburg Institute and is an experienced lecturer on Renaissance subjects.
The lecture will examine Raphael's artistic development, his diverse body of work and his enduring influence on Renaissance art and culture.
Born in Urbino in 1483, Raphael, whose full name was Raffaello Sanzio, became one of the most influential figures of the Italian Renaissance.
Renowned for his achievements as a painter, draftsman, architect and designer, he rose from his early artistic training in Umbria to work for the Vatican in Rome, where he created some of his most celebrated masterpieces.
Despite dying in 1520 at the age of 37, Raphael's reputation endured and he remains one of the defining artists in Western art history. His early works demonstrated a talent that would later earn him widespread acclaim throughout Italy, particularly after his arrival in Rome.
An Arts Society spokesperson said: ‘The lecture promises to be unmissable for anyone who has ever stood before a Raphael painting and felt the centuries dissolve.’
The event is free for Arts Society Isle of Man members and students, while admission for guests costs £10.
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