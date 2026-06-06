The 77-year-old, who had signed up to become a TT marshal for the first time this week, admitted he was 'really, really disappointed' that bad weather meant he would not get the chance to join the event's famous 'Orange Army'.
However, in a video posted online this afternoon, Edmonds said he believed organisers had faced one of the most challenging race fortnights in recent memory and defended Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson over the difficult decisions that had been made.
He said: 'I know social media will be alive with comments criticising the organisers and challenging the decision, but I personally think that Gary Thompson, Clerk of the Course, has had a very difficult time.
'The fact is that this has probably been the most challenging TT in living memory. A whole combination of things, particularly the bad weather, has made it very, very difficult.'
Edmonds also took aim at critics of the TT, acknowledging that his comments might prove controversial.
He said: 'I just want to say one thing. I know this will upset some people.
'Every year this event attracts negative comment. There are people who would like it ended and removed. They don't think it fits in the modern age of health and safety.
'Well, to those people I would say: I respect your opinion if it's based on personal experience.'
The presenter went on to urge critics to experience the event for themselves before passing judgement.
'If you come here, if you experience this astonishing motorsport spectacle, which is all about people, people, people, people, you might just change your opinion and realise the true significance of the Isle of Man TT in all our lives.
'Liberty. Personal choice. Freedom. And the F-word - fun.'
Edmonds, who owns a home on the island and divides his time between the Isle of Man and New Zealand, had announced earlier this week that he had completed his training and volunteered to become a TT marshal.
But with no further racing taking place this year, he joked that his newly issued marshal's kit would have to wait until another day.
'See you next year,' he said. 'I might get to wear this thing.'