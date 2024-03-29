Astronomer Howard Parkin will bring the curtain down on Rushen Heritage Trust’s 2023/24 season of talks with ‘The Isle of Man for Darker Skies’.
Howard is a founder and former chairman of the Isle of Man Astronomical Society and has been lecturing on astronomy since 1985. In 2013 he was elected as a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and has written extensively on the subject.
In 2013, Howard obtained Dark Skies Discovery status for 26 sites in the Isle of Man and was appointed the International Dark Skies Association (IDA) Advocate for the Isle of Man in 2022.
He published the book ‘Space for Dark Skies’ in 2021 and the same year he received the Sir Patrick Moore Award from the British Astronomical Association.
Howard lectures in the island and throughout the UK and, since 2011, has lectured on cruise ships around the world. He hosts a monthly astronomy radio programme and has appeared on the BBC’s Songs of Praise talking about the Star of Bethlehem and the Isle of Man’s dark skies.
Rushen Heritage Trust coordinator John Quirk said: ‘Howard is a renowned public speaker, and we are thrilled to have him bring our season of talks to a close. This season has been a great success, with large audiences for each talk, including a few sell-outs too.
‘Our thanks to everyone who has supported the talks, and the fantastic team at Erin Arts Centre who have looked after us so well. We have started putting next season’s list of speakers together and will release details when the line-up is confirmed.’
‘The Isle of Man for Darker Skies’ takes place at 7.30pm on Monday, April 22 at Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
Tickets for Howard’s talk cost £6, or £5 for Friends of Rushen Heritage Trust, and are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/isle-of-man/erin-arts-centre or from Erin Arts Centre, Bridge Bookshop and Rushen Heritage Centre in Port Erin.