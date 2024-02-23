Ann Heath, who moved to the island with her husband Maurice in 1966, left an indelible mark and, by the time she passed away last year at the age of 105, she had a body of work which drew numerous admirers from all over the art world.
Among the works on the display at Murray’s auction house in Allan Street will be oil paintings of Laxey Glen, Gansey and Ramsey to those much further afield, including Austria and Lake Garda in Italy.
Her palette and easel will also be among the lots, as will a collection of works and sketchbooks from Maurice, himself an accomplished artist.
A Life Member of the Isle of Man Arts Society, the paintings and other artefacts paint a wonderful picture of an esteemed duo in the arts scene.
Oils and pastels were Ann’s first love and her preferred medium. There are a number of her portrait paintings in Tynwald, depicting various members of the House of Keys.
Even in her later years when she had stopped painting, Ann remained an integral part of the Manx art community and held a genuine interest in emerging talents, actively following the progress of young artists and providing unwavering support. She regularly delivered workshops for budding artists of all ages, where she enjoyed nurturing them and talking about their work.
Her approach to her art was marked by deep care and dedication, coupled with a profound reverence for artists’ skill, imagination, and craftsmanship.
At the age of 102, her art was still being exhibited, by the Mannin Art Group, in an exhibition named ‘Memory Lane’.
A lady who loved to travel, her latter years were spent as a resident at Grove Mount in Ramsey where, in the words of her daughter Hilary and son-in-law Basil, she found a ‘new lease of life’.
Her love of travel also saw them take her to Venice in her mid 90s where she painted with a fresh impetus and motivation.
‘Mum embraced life and was always full of energy and enthusiasm for whatever lay ahead,’ said Hilary, a talented watercolour artist herself.
She went on: ‘She was born in Liverpool and her parents, who were Music Hall artists, sent her and her sister Ella to boarding school at a very young age. From the Italian Nuns came her love of that language, which crept into her speech for the rest of her life. Most importantly for her she discovered oil paint, helping one of the nuns restore a statue. The texture – the smell – would excite her for the rest of her life.
‘She and Maurice were both welcomed into the island’s art community with open arms, joining the Isle of Man Art Society and the Mannin Art Group. Mum soon became press secretary and exhibition secretary for the Douglas group.
‘Apart from her vibrant landscapes, she started to specialise in portraits, which led to her being invited to paint several official portraits of the Speakers of the House of Keys, Charles Kerruish, Victor Kneale, Jim Cain, Noel Cringle and David Cannan. At around this time, mum and Maurice also became co-founder members of Laxey Sketch Club.
‘She continued to sketch for several years, drawing the nurses and staff at Grove Mount who became her friends. She really was a determined lady with a wonderful spirit, who lived life to the full!’
The Saleroom, 8-10 Allan St, Douglas, will be open for viewing tomorrow (Friday) from 10am-5pm and 9am-10am on Saturday before the auction begins at 10am.
The auction also includes watercolours and pewter ware by Archibald Knox and Manx books From the library of Ashton Cannell.