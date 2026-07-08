The Leeds-based musician will perform at Ramsey Grammar School's West Building on Monday, July 13, with a programme featuring works by Mozart, Rachmaninov and Debussy.
Yang has built an international reputation as both a pianist and composer, performing with orchestras including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic, Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestra of Opera North.
His concert career has also taken him to prestigious venues including the Sydney Opera House, St George's Bristol, Brighton Festival and the Milano Auditorium.
Alongside an extensive concert repertoire, Yang is known for his improvisations, often inviting audience members to suggest a musical theme and style before creating a spontaneous performance on the spot.
As a composer, he has written four piano concertos which have been performed across China, France, Russia and the UK. His music has also been broadcast on BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC Radio 3.
Yang has received numerous international awards, including first prize at both the Ricard Viñes International Piano Competition and the James Mottram International Piano Competition in 2025.
In 2023, he became the first British laureate of the Sydney International Piano Competition for more than 40 years.
He studied at the Royal Northern College of Music, the Royal College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music, where he was awarded an International Artist Diploma.
The concert follows Ramsey Music Society's June recital, which featured Ukrainian-Isle of Man concert pianist Olga Eggert and German flautist Bettine Clemen.
Tickets cost £15 and are available on the door, with cash payment only, while admission is free for school-age pupils.
Looking ahead, Ramsey Music Society's next concert will take place on September 21, when pianist Hiroaki Takenouchi returns to the island.