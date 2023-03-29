The Manx Folk Awards showcased Manx music, dance, song and language over five days last week with more than 1,000 entries from children aged three to 18.
Organised by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) and Culture Vannin, the 12th year of the event featured 94 classes held at Kensington Arts and Trinity Methodist Church, in Douglas, and St John’s Methodist hall. Youngsters competed for certificates, book tokens and a highly coveted Manx Folk Awards medal.
A daily ‘Folktastic’ trophy and cash prize, sponsored by the Malcolm Scott Dickinson Charitable Trust, was also awarded to an outstanding performance.
Winners were Queen Elizabeth II High School student Frank Joughin for his composition ‘Cape Breton’ and for stepping in to play fiddle with the Bree folk group who were missing a member; Arbory School for their talented key stage one solo singers and choirs; Skeddan Jiarg key stage two dance couples for a particularly entertaining performance of Chyndaa yn Bwoailley; and Mannin Music for their support of all of the music classes at the festival.
Jo Callister, advisory teacher for the Manx curriculum at DESC, said: ‘Chloe and I have been bowled over by the enthusiasm, dedication and hard work from staff and pupils.
‘We have been inundated with lovely feedback and are proud that we are able to organise such a welcoming and inclusive event, where lots of young people performed for the first time.’
The overall theme was Manx calendar customs and among the 94 classes there were original song, dance and poetry composition classes.
New classes included instrumental duets and a two-minute presentation in Manx Gaelic about calendar customs, where the audience learned about Tynwald Day, Hunt the Wren and the naughty witch Tehi Tegi from pupils at Bunscoill Ghaelgagh.
Choirs performed set pieces, including the National Anthem, Flitter Dance Song, Hop tu Naa and Invocation to St Bridget, as well as their own choice of Manx song. These classes ended with a rousing massed sing of the set piece and dance classes ended with a group performance of the Mhelliah and a Manx jig.
Highlights included a trumpet performance of Hunt the Wren, a group harp performance of Auldyn River, over 30 Manx dancers from Arbory School and hundreds of four- to seven-year-olds singing the National Anthem together.
Culture Vannin Manx music development officer Dr Chloë Woolley said: ‘The Manx Folk Awards is a great showcase for the work going on in schools. It’s wonderful when you see the children enjoying themselves on stage, and feeling proud of the Isle of Man.’
Results, photos and films are available on Culture Vannin’s website.