Winners were Queen Elizabeth II High School student Frank Joughin for his composition ‘Cape Breton’ and for stepping in to play fiddle with the Bree folk group who were missing a member; Arbory School for their talented key stage one solo singers and choirs; Skeddan Jiarg key stage two dance couples for a particularly entertaining performance of Chyndaa yn Bwoailley; and Mannin Music for their support of all of the music classes at the festival.