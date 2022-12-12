Noa Bakehouse in Douglas was the stage for this year’s alternative Christmas pantomime hosted by Hello Little People.
Co-producers Michelle James and Chloe Shimmin wrote and performed their fun and lively take on a pantomime classic – Beauty and the Yeast!
The story is about a selfish, greedy Queen who falls under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who strips her of her crown and all her nice things.
The enchantress leaves behind only an hourglass. If the Queen can learn to love another, and earn their love in return, by the time the last grain of sand falls – then the spell will be broken. Years pass, and all hope of reversing the curse is gone, until Beauty, a vibrant young woman, becomes trapped in the castle and thrown into the old, dusty bakery.
With the help of the cutlery, the mixing bowl and the eggs-box, Beauty will find her own voice and help the Queen to learn love and kindness.
Tickets for the hour-long interactive show sold out quickly online.
In addition, 250 ‘solidarity’ tickets were made available to charities including the Isle of Man Foodbank and Rebecca House children’s hospice in order to make theatre more accessible.
The show follows on from the success of Hello Little People’s previous alternative pantomimes, Juan and the Beanstalk in 2020 and Cinderfeller Yessir! last year.