Electro-rock group Call Me Amour are back from a tour of the UK and Europe as support for American rock band Pop & Evil.
They played a set of originals, including their recently-released single Blackout, which achieved Radio 1 airplay and Kerrang rock radio airplay and their latest release, IMFKD.
Geoff Murphy (guitars and backing vocals) told Island Life: ‘We had an amazing tour with our amazing team/crew.
‘It’s tough to pick a highlight when every day gave us an amazing experience but I think we all had a soft spot for Amsterdam Melkweg venue.’
Harry Radford (lead vocals) added: ‘We’re blessed to be able to do this and the shows get better and better.
‘Seeing the crowd react to our songs the way they do is the most important thing for us and we can’t thank them enough for the support.’
The tour started with a series of UK dates - SWG3 in Glasgow, Rebellion in Manchester, the 02 Institute in Birminghan and then The Dome in London.
Geoff said they had an ‘unreal response’ from the Manchester crowd, where they were compared to New York Dolls by the venue reviewer.
They then travelled to Paris on a double-decker coach.
‘It was practically a hotel on wheels,’ Geoff said. ‘It was an amazing experience to spend the rest of the tour on this.’
They faced a nerve-wracking start to the Europe leg as their first gig, at La Trabendo in Paris, started with an all-seated silent audience.
That all changed quickly though.
‘Midway through the first song the roof was off,’ Geoff said.
From there, they headed to Germany to play at Luxor in Cologne, and then the Backstage Halle, in Munich.
‘It was the best venue so far, the sweat was dripping off the ceiling,’ Geoff said.
‘It’s the hottest show I’ve ever done. The crowd reaction went up a notch.
‘We were overwhelmed by the reaction for our first time in Europe.’
They had two more German dates - in Frankfurt and Hamburg - before their final gig at Melkweg in Amsterdam.
‘It was by far the best venue if the whole tour,’ Geoff said.
‘This venue had everything, great stage crew and an unbelievable audience. We loved this place and definitely look forward to playing there again.’
On their return the band received an invitation to attend the Heavy Music Awards at London’s Wembley Arena.
‘We walked the red carpet with some rock legends for paparazzi snaps and interviews,’ Geoff said.
‘All a bit surreal but a great night and some sorry heads in the morning.’
Call Me Amour was formed by Manx musicians Geoff and Harry in 2018, initially as a duo.
The band now includes Danny Hall on drums and Mikey Gatt on bass.
They were signed to rock press agents The Noize Cartel earlier this year.
They will be heading back to the UK, and hopefully Europe too, later in the year.
In the meantime, Geoff said they will be writing and recording new material for their upcoming EP, due for release this year.
Call Me Amour thanked the Isle of Man Arts Council for their support.