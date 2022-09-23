Bandathon will mark anniversary of charity
Subscribe newsletter
Without Wings,the Manx Autoimmune Arthritis Trust is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a 12-hour bandathon.
Big Band A Thing 2, which it is hoped will raise awareness of the condition as well as money for the charity’s work, will take place at Quids Inn, in Douglas, on Saturday (October 1), from 1pm to 1am.
It will feature a whole heap of local musical talent including The Ballaghs, Han-fx, JorDMC and the Innuendos, The Only Thing to Fear, Nighttime Tennis, Blue Vannin, Baad Acid, Swarf Damage, Terence George & the Shakies, Drop Kick the Fish, Fecktones, CUnextFriday, Buspass Blues and Relative Impact.
Without Wings founder and chairperson Jackie Morrey-Grace told Island Life: ‘Basically, there’ll be something for everyone and if last time was anything to go by, with Andy Saunders from Quids Inn as our host, this will be one of the best parties of the year.’
Without Wings is a small, voluntary, awareness and grant-making charity. Jackie said: ‘We exist because an autoimmune arthritis diagnosis can be complex and unpredictable.
‘These conditions, such as rheumatoid, psoriatic and juvenile arthritis, lupus and ankylosing spondylitis, can therefore be isolating and affect every area of a person’s life.
‘As well as this, they can strike anyone at any age and affect many systems in the body - not just the joints.
‘It is therefore crucial that awareness is raised to help educate the public about these conditions. In doing so, we hope to reduce feelings of isolation in those affected and to also help people avoid misdiagnosis and unnecessary suffering.’
She added: ‘On top of this, Without Wings believe you deserve to thrive not just survive with an autoimmune arthritis diagnosis.
‘Our grant-making initiative has therefore been designed to promote easier access to essential support services, such as counselling, home help and much more.’
For more information or to apply for one of its grants, visit www.withoutwings.co.uk
The bandathon is £1 entry although customers are asked to bring lots of cash for the bucket collection and raffle. Without Wings will also be launching its new awareness raising leaflets on the day.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |