The Isle of Man Arts Council has recently supported bands in the punk, progressive metal and thrash music scenes, assisting with the costs of travel and accommodation as they represent the island at gigs, festivals and showcases in the UK. Here, the returning bands share their experiences and insights into the value of the funding.
AEONS is a five-piece progressive metal band who received funding to perform at an industry showcase in London, which has led to further projects for the band.
Guitarist Simon Harvey said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is a fundamental part of the way the island supports its local musicians wishing to perform in the UK or Ireland.
‘The biggest challenge faced by local bands is the simple logistics of going to play a gig in a city where simply getting in a van to travel there like any UK based band becomes cost and scheduling prohibitive.
‘The Isle of Man Arts Council understand this fundamental need to allow the local Manx music scene to thrive internationally.
‘Our funding has recently allowed AEONS to perform a showcase in London in front of industry representatives, which has led to very promising outcomes for the band. We would have been deeply out of pocket otherwise and not able to put those same funds into promotion, which is any band’s number one outlay.
‘AEONS is deeply grateful to the Isle of Man Arts Council for this support. We fly the flag for the Isle of Man at every opportunity.’
Half Naked Headline is a four-piece queer core punk band who were asked to perform for the first time at Manchester Punk Festival in April.
Following that, the band was invited to perform on the introducing stage at Rebellion Punk Festival at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool.
Lead singer and guitarist Jenni Smith said: ‘It was an honour to be asked to perform at two such prestigious festivals, and without the help of the Isle of Man Arts Council we wouldn’t have even been able to get there.
‘It’s so important for bands to be able to gig away from the island and promote not just themselves but the whole island.’
Swarf Damage is a cross-over five piece thrash metal band who performed in the UK for the first time at an introducing music event in Halifax at and then at well-established Wigan venue The Boulevard for a punk event.
The band also performed at a fringe event surrounding the Blackpool Rebellion Punk Festival.
Lead singer Mike Cowley said: ‘This is the first time we have performed in the UK as a band after our first album launched in July. The gigs were brilliant and we loved every minute of it. Wigan was such a success that we’ve since been asked back to perform there again with the legendary band Discharge.
‘We’re made up with this opportunity and it would not have been possible to perform at these gigs without support from the Isle of Man Arts Council. From these gigs we’ve been able to showcase our original music from the island, which has been very well received.’
• Visit www.iomarts.com to apply or contact the Arts Team on 694598 to arrange an appointment to talk about your application. The next funding round deadline is February 9.