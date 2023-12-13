There will be traditional carols, nativity scenes and animals with music led by Crosby Silver Band.
The service takes place at Ballacreggan Farm, in Sound Road, Glen Maye, starting at 6.30pm.
And there will also be costumes available for children to wear if they come early.
After the service, everyone is welcome to stay and enjoy tea and mince pies.
There will be directional arrows in Glen Maye to the farm.
Sound Road can be found at the bottom of the hill in Glen Maye - on the left if coming from Peel - and the farm is at the end of the road.
There is plenty of parking at the farm, or alternatively, you can park at the Waterfall car park and walk the short distant to the farm if you have a torch.