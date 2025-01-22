A new beach shelter has been opened in Ramsey to make sea swimming ‘more comfortable’ for those in the north of the island.
The shelter was opened last week during a special ceremony, where the Lieutenant Governor’s wife, and keen sea swimmer, Lady Philippa Lorimer cut the ribbon to unveil the shelter before joining in a sea dip with members of the Northern Dipping group.
The Star Shanty Singers group provided music during the ceremony, while a plaque was also unveiled which read ‘This Shelter Was Opened By Lady Lorimer MBE’.
The project was agreed after the Northern Dippers requested the facility back in 2021, and work commenced on April 19 last year, with Ramsey Town Commissioners agreeing to contribute £4,500.
Fundraising events were held in order to raise the rest of the £14,000 required for the shelter, which included raffles, pub quizzes and further donations from businesses across the island.
Staff from Ramsey Town Commissioners and local swimmers worked together on the hut and changing space, which is situated next to the lifeboat station on South Promenade.
A spokesperson from Government House said: ‘The swimmers themselves regularly battle against the vagaries of the Manx weather whilst trying to get changed into dry clothing.
‘Besides the swimmers, the area is used by many local people, including dog walkers, paddle boarders, boaters, runners and school and nursery field trips.
‘A large proportion of Ramsey's population are over retirement age and many of them enjoy a daily walk on the Promenade, and whilst there are benches available to rest, these are all open to the elements.’