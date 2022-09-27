Subscribe newsletter
Venues across the island are opening their doors for two weekends of events aimed at helping people to rediscover some of the unusual places, stories, objects, character and culture that is on their doorstep.
More than 80 events are scheduled to take place from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday, October 9, as part of the Isle of Man’s Heritage Open Days.
The programme this year has been designed to keep you and your senses alive with new contributions - including tasters - from Moore’s Traditional Smokehouse and Fynoderee Distillery.
Fynoderee Distillery co-founder Tiffany Kerruish said: ‘We’re really looking forward to taking part in the Heritage Open Days programme for the first time and welcoming visitors to the Fynoderee world.
‘We will be talking about the folklore that inspires us, the history of distilling on the island, the local botanical ingredients featured in our products and taking guests behind the scenes to see where the magic happens.
‘There will of course be the opportunity to sample the range.’
Isle of Man Heritage Open Days is the island’s largest free celebration of heritage.
Organisations, individuals and groups provide public access to buildings, landscapes and displays that are usually closed to the public, have an admission fee or can provide new insights into the significance of the area, artefact or story.
The programme includes:
• Tune in to Manx National Heritage’s Sound Archive to hear voices from the TT and Manx Grand Prix at Victory Cafe, at the 31st Milestone, tomorrow (Friday).
• MNH archaeologist Andy Johnson takes a new look at the Viking burial mounds and stone crosses in the parish of Jurby, from Jurby Church, tomorrow.
• Walk the eight-mile stretch of the Triskelion Way pilgrimage walk from Peel Cathedral to Kirk Michael with Phil Caine on Saturday.
• Arbory WI is celebrating its 70th anniversary with an exhibition at Rushen Heritage Centre, in Port Erin.
• Guided tours of the Public Record Office at Spring Valley Industrial Estate, where thousands of documents are retained on behalf of the nation.
• Meet the Trammers Open Day at the tramway stables on Saturday.
• Learn about John Miller Nicholson’s murals and the island’s largest organ, both at St Thomas’s Church, in Douglas, with Charles Guard on Sunday, October 2 and 9.
• Molly Carrooin’s Cottage in Onchan will be open each Saturday and Sunday.
• Discover more about the Methodist chapels of Port St Mary and their role they played in the daily lives of their congregations on Sunday, October 2.
MNH public engagement manager Helen Ashcroft said: ‘Heritage Open Days are the favourite time of year for many of the festival visitors, who enjoy this incredible island-wide event. Our 2022 programme includes many established favourites ranging from Charles Guard’s popular presentations, which include a tour of Government House to Beth Martin’s tours on Smeale Farm. There’s a Vintage Vehicle Running day at Jurby Transport Museum, a walk through time in Dhoon Glen with Brian Beattie and a wide variety of walks, talks and special events.’
The full Isle of Man Heritage Open Days programme can be found online at https://manxnationalherit age.im/whats-on/detail/hod22/
