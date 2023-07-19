The inaugural Beer and Blues Festival will take place at Ballafletcher, home of Vagabonds rugby club, as it celebrates the 25th anniversary of the ladies’ section.
The event takes place on Saturday, August 12, from midday, and will feature the very best of Manx blues music.
It will be the first blues festival held in the island since the Covid pandemic and organiser Jerry (the Prez) Carter said they decided to combine it with a celebration of quality Manx produce.
Jerry said: ‘Lots of musicians surrounded by lots of drink, what could possibly go wrong?’
It will be formally launched by Douglas mayor Natalie Byron-Teare.
The afternoon will see performances from country blues artist John ‘Blue John’ Gregory, energetic electric blues ensemble Smugglers Rock, and Blue Vannin with some classic funk and jazz blues.
In the evening, there will be music from The Bus Pass Blues band and James Osborne and John Gregory with a mix of acoustic and electric guitar blues.
Headlining the festival are The Heinrich Manoeuvre, led by blues, jazz and boogie-woogie keyboard player and vocalist Heinrich Koop.
Jerry said: ‘Heinrich and his band are extremely popular at Vagabonds so it was only fair that this toe tapping ultra tight group should headline the festival.’
There will also be a mega jam, a tradition started at the blues festival, with whoever is still standing joining in for a good old-fashioned jam.
The festival will also showcase the quality of Manx produced ales, wines and spirits. They include Bushy’s ales and Norsemann lager, Odin’s, Kaneen’s, Okell’s including MPA, Seven Kingdoms, Fynoderee, Hoolies and Manx cider.
Bespoke festival drinking glasses will also be on sale.
Club treasurer and ladies’ team member Nat Bush told Island Life: ‘It’s been amazing celebrating 25 years of Vagabonds Ladies.
‘The challenges thrown at the team seem to be never ending with contact rugby not routinely found on the school PE rota, Covid stopping competitive play completely for 18 months and prohibitive travel costs to name just a few, but the team just pulls together and somehow manages to come out more determined.
‘We’re really looking forward to the upcoming season, especially as we will be welcoming Liverpool St Helens to Ballafletcher for the first time.’
Nat added: ‘We’d love to see a domestic league in future but know we need to grow the game across the 11-17 age group before that is possible.
‘If you, or your young family members are keen to give it a go, please get in touch – we really are a friendly bunch. The Beer and Blues festival is a perfect opportunity to meet some of the players in a more relaxed, informal setting too.’
Admission is £5 for an all-day pass which will be donated to a charity of the ladies’ team’s choice, Women’s Refuge.
The festival is sponsored by Crowe Chartered Accountants.