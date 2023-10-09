The reboot of reality TV show Big Brother hir screens on Sunday and fans on the Isle of Man will have a very special reason to tune-in to the new series.
One of the 16 housemates of the 2023 season has been announced as a doctor from the Isle of Man called Matty.
The 24 year-old is a self-confessed 'hippie' and works at the 'geriatric department' at an unnamed healthcare facility.
And according to his Big Brother promotional video, which aired as contestants entered the house on Sunday, doctor Matty loves nothing loves nothing more than 'dancing under the moon and stars.'
Speaking on the video, Matty said: 'I love old people.
'They can be kind of naughty, I guess.
'I love to do something called ecstatic dancing, which is going out dancing under the moon and the stars, howling, going crazy, tops off, it makes you feel euphoric!'
'To me, hippie means total freedom to travel, to live, to work, to love, to eat from a bin, to do anything.'
A doctor, a hippie, and now a Housemate... Matty, everyone! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/SbJSrCzDgC— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023
Fans of the show were quick to express their 'love' for the free-spirited Manx medical proffesional as Matty entered the house on Sunday.
And many took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make their feelings known.
'He's very kooky, classic housemate potential there,' wrote user @slinehan1.
Another labelled him 'Dr fun' while @BuntyBrewster wrote 'I like him, genuine and I like his energy'.
@KyngLeo98 posted 'actually in love with him' while @RichTLovesDrWho wrote 'love him. A real free spirit.'
Some posters on the thread were happy to see a 'Manxie' contestant representing the island on the show - @Deuchy wrote: 'so cool and exciting to finally see a housemate from my island #IsleofMan'.
@Itstosintaylor saw the practical side of Matty's addition to the series, posting: 'Thank goodness we have a GP in the house.'
Matty and the other 15 Big Brother contestants will spend up to six weeks locked in the new Big Brother house with cameras set to capture their every move.
Housemates will be evicted periodically as part of the show with the first public evictions set to take place this coming Friday.
Big Brother will air ITV2 every night at 9pm, from Sunday through to Friday (with no broadcast on Saturdays).