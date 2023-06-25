Blue John’s Belated Birthday Bash features performances by John Gregory (aka Blue John), and friends Chris Sprague, Jon Lightfield, Paul Reynolds and Graham Dimelow.
For the past few years John has organised shows at the Institute around his birthday in late June, so decided he would keep the tradition going this year.
He said: ‘This concert is open for anyone to come along to and enjoy a fabulous night of music.
‘I’ve put together a bill of my friends and it’s always a pleasure to play at one of the very best venues in the Isle of Man – in fact anywhere – in my opinion.’
John added: ‘There will be a good mixture of styles and I know times are hard so I’ve deliberately kept the ticket prices to only £5 to keep them affordable – a bargain for a quality night of music.’
Paul Reynolds and Jon Lightfield are two very well known figures in the island’s music scene.
Meanwhile Chris Sprague and Graham Dimelow will be making their debut solo concert public appearances at Saturday’s gig.
John Gregory, a performer, music promoter and guitar teacher, has had one of his busiest ever years so far – and the second half of the year looks just as busy.
As well as several gigs in the island, he will also be taking part in the Narrowboat Sessions in the UK in August.
He will be filmed playing on a narrowboat for the popular initiative and his performance will be available for streaming on Facebook and the event’s website.
In October John is bringing world-renowned blues musician Toby Walker, from the USA, back to the island for two gigs and a guitar workshop.
Toby has been hailed as an award winning, roots music fingerstyle guitar virtuoso and songwriter. He has toured the US, Canada, and Europe
Tickets for Saturday’s concert are available online at etickets.im/bjm or by ringing 204320. Saturday’s show starts at 7.30pm.