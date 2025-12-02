‘I really enjoy Culture Vannin’s approach to people learning and speaking Manx, in that you don’t need to be a fluent speaker to use Manx,’ she said. ‘Our children on the island are all learning a little Manx at primary school, so I wanted to use phrases such as “Fastyr mie” - good afternoon - to encourage an acceptance in society that you can greet someone in Manx and then switch back to English.