A new children’s book celebrating Manx Christmas traditions has been released in time for the festive season, aiming to introduce young readers and their families to some of the Isle of Man’s most distinctive customs.
‘Little Wren’s Manx Christmas’, created by illustrator and writer Felicity Wood of Felicity Wood Designs, is the latest addition to her Little Manx Story Collection. The book brings together folklore, language and seasonal traditions in a story designed to be accessible for children while offering plenty for adults to enjoy as well.
The book follows the character Little Wren and their woodland friends as they explore a series of long-established festive customs. These include the lively celebration of Hunt the Wren on St Stephen’s Day, the historic outdoor game of cammag, the colourful performances of the White Boys and the crafting of the traditional Kissing Bush. Felicity said she wanted the book to reflect the richness of Manx culture in a welcoming and engaging way.
A key part of the project is the inclusion of Manx language throughout the story. Felicity said she was inspired by the growing use of Manx among children and the encouragement from Culture Vannin to incorporate simple phrases into everyday conversation.
‘I really enjoy Culture Vannin’s approach to people learning and speaking Manx, in that you don’t need to be a fluent speaker to use Manx,’ she said. ‘Our children on the island are all learning a little Manx at primary school, so I wanted to use phrases such as “Fastyr mie” - good afternoon - to encourage an acceptance in society that you can greet someone in Manx and then switch back to English.
‘Then you can give a cheerful “Hee'm oo” - I’ll see you - at the end.’
Felicity’s illustrations play a central role in the book, with each page designed to bring warmth, humour and a strong sense of place. She said ensuring accuracy was essential, especially when representing traditional practices and Manx vocabulary.
‘James and Ruth from Culture Vannin were amazing in checking the information, spellings and translations,’ she said.
‘I’m not a fluent Manx speaker, but I’m passionate about using what I do know.’
Little Wren’s Manx Christmas is the third title in the Little Manx Story Collection, which began after Felicity’s research for her debut book, 52 Manx Things to Make and Do, sparked a deeper interest in sharing local heritage with young readers.
The new release was developed between March and October, during which she also completed online illustration courses funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
She said the support helped strengthen both the artwork and the structure of the story.
The collection continues to grow, with work already progressing on the next instalment - Book Four - which is expected to be published next summer.
Felicity said she hopes the new book will help families develop a greater appreciation for Manx customs at a time of year already steeped in tradition.
‘I wanted to create something that celebrates who we are and what makes the island’s Christmas so special,’ she said.
Little Wren’s Manx Christmas is now on sale in local bookshops.