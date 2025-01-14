‘The Shetland Way’ by Marianne Brown
Hardback, Harper Collins, £16.99
A memoir and investigation exploring loss, community and the climate crisis by environmental journalist Marianne Brown.
One woman's story of how her quest to make peace with her father's death brought her straight to the heart of a challenging debate about how we save the planet.
When Marianne Brown arrived in Voe, Shetland, to attend her father’s funeral, she had packed lightly. The pandemic held her there for six months.
Shetland is a place bound together by community, history and culture. But when a huge windfarm is greenlit to export energy to mainland Scotland, it divides neighbours, friends and even families.
‘Winkle’ by Paul Beaver
Paperback, Penguin, £10.99
Discover the daring life story and astonishing adventures of Captain Eric 'Winkle' Brown - Britain's greatest-ever pilot.
From shooting down Luftwaffe bombers from the deck of a carrier in the Battle of the Atlantic and narrowly escaping death when his ship was torpedoed, to accumulating a never-to-be repeated litany of world records and firsts as a test pilot, his unparalleled flying career saw him take the controls of over four hundred different kinds of aircraft - more than any other pilot in history.
Now, drawing on previously unseen documents and accessing to Winkle's own personal archive, Paul Beaver uncovers the enigmatic man behind the legend.