A new short film exploring and celebrating the rich history of the RNLI in the island has been released online.
‘Memories of the RNLI with Alex Maddrell’ is a 21-minute short film created by Manx filmmaker Neil Corlett, the film was able to be produced with the support of a grant from Culture Vannin.
The production weaves together personal storytelling, archive photography and sweeping drone footage of the coastline and harbour at Port St Mary, capturing both the beauty and power of the sea. The filming took place over a few months.
At the heart of the film is Alex Maddrell, whose decades of voluntary service with the Port St Mary Lifeboat form the backbone of the narrative.
Through his recollections, viewers are taken on a journey from his childhood, watching lifeboats launch from the shore, to attending university and then as he reminisces on his more than 27 years serving as part of the RNLI crew.
Alex’s story is not only one of dedication and service, but also of community and identity.
He reflects on the friendships formed, the challenges faced, and the unique perspective gained from experiencing the sea first hand, something he says cannot be fully understood from land.
Alex said: ‘The crew were from all walks of life, we had a hotel owner, teachers, one worked in government. A great range, we had this sort of camaraderie.’
Filmmaker Neil described the project as a long-held ambition finally brought to life: ‘This is a story I’ve felt needed to be told for years, I hope it communicates something of the special connection we have, as an island nation, to the sea. It is not separate from us, it is very much part of Manx people and our lives here.’
Neil is a professional camera operator who works internationally, and has built a strong reputation for projects that celebrate Manx culture and history.
Despite his global work, he remains closely tied to the island, frequently collaborating with local organisations, schools and charities.
His previous work includes ‘Spuds & Herring’, a grant-funded film highlighting the fishing heritage of Peel.
The new film continues that theme of cultural preservation, shining a spotlight on the RNLI’s vital role in coastal communities.
Through Alex’s experiences, it highlights the bravery and commitment of volunteers who dedicate their lives to saving others at sea with no payment.
Becky McSevney, operations officer at Culture Vannin, praised the film’s impact and significance.
‘We were delighted to see this beautiful film come to life, it tells a story important not only to Port St Mary, but also to the Isle of Man and coastal communities more widely.’
The release adds to Culture Vannin’s extensive digital archive, which now features more than 1,700 films exploring the island’s language, music, history and traditions.
The film is available to watch in full on the organisation’s website and YouTube channel, offering audiences a moving tribute to a life shaped by the sea and a community bound together by it.
You can watch online at: https://culturevannin.im/watchlisten/videos/memories-of-the-rnli-with-alex-maddrell-934753/