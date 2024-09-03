‘The Hotel Avocado’ by Bob Mortimer
Hardback, Simon & Schuster, £22
This super sequel to Bob’s first bestselling novel, The Satsuma Complex, does not disappoint.
Gary Thorn is struggling with a dilemma. Should he stay in London, wallowing in the safety of his legal job in Peckham and eating pies with his next-door neighbour, Grace, or should he move to Brighton, where his girlfriend Emily is about to open The Hotel Avocado?
But sinister forces are gathering in a cloud of launderette scented-vape smoke, putting Gary in an even worse predicament with the arrival of Mr Sequence.
Extra bonus for bibliophiles – lime green and squirrel decorated sprayed edges.
‘The Clockwork Conspiracy’ by Sam Sedgman
Paperback, Bloomsbury, £7.99
Vital for fans of the Adventures on Trains series, co-written with M. G. Leonard. Aspiring inventor Isaac Turner lives with his dad, the horologist in charge of Big Ben. But when his father vanishes on the night the clocks go back, leaving only a smashed pocket watch and a cryptic message, Isaac determines to find him. Hunting a trail of clues through London’s landmarks, Isaac uncovers a sinister plot in the gears of government and races against time to save his father – and time itself.
Sam is visiting the island’s schools on Friday, September 27 as well as leading a children’s workshop at Manx Litfest on Saturday, September 28. You can visit manxlitfest.com for details.