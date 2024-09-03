Vital for fans of the Adventures on Trains series, co-written with M. G. Leonard. Aspiring inventor Isaac Turner lives with his dad, the horologist in charge of Big Ben. But when his father vanishes on the night the clocks go back, leaving only a smashed pocket watch and a cryptic message, Isaac determines to find him. Hunting a trail of clues through London’s landmarks, Isaac uncovers a sinister plot in the gears of government and races against time to save his father – and time itself.