‘Murder Under the Mistletoe’ by Rev. Richard Coles
Hardback, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £12.99
A perfectly traditional Christmas with carols, midnight mass, Christmas dinner with invitations for those who would otherwise be on their own for Christmas. A warm glowing Christian scene, but with a decidedly sinister twist.
On Christmas Day at Champton Rectory, Canon Daniel Clement and his mother are joined by the residents and guests of the big house. At the festive feast, peace and goodwill prevail. Until two meet under the mistletoe.
One of them falls down dead. And Daniel suspects murder has returned to Champton...
Can Daniel and Detective Sergeant Neil Vanloo solve the crime and catch the Christmas killer?
Limited signed copies available.
‘The Christmas Eve Murders’ by Noelle Albright
Hardback, Quercus, £14.99
Nestled among the Yorkshire Dales, the pub is preparing to host its annual scavenger hunt for its rabble of regulars. This year, they are joined by Maddie Marlowe, a journalist who was homeward bound, only to be stranded by car failure and the snowstorm that's closing.
But Maddie's arrival won't be the only surprise of the night.
When the power is cut off and darkness descends, the hunt turns deadly. Maddie and her unexpected Christmas companions must try to find the murderer amongst them, as it seems one of their group would kill to win. An hilarious and gripping festive whodunnit.