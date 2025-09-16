Tributes have been paid following the death of former Douglas Mayor Ritchie McNicholl.
Mr McNicholl JP died peacefully at his home in Douglas on Sunday following a long battle against cancer.
He retired from local politics in 2021, declaring his intention not to seek re-election to the council, after serving the borough for 28 years.
The four-time Mayor of Douglas, who represented Murrays ward, was a larger-than-life character who was known for his encyclopaedic knowledge of the history of Douglas Council.
A respected member with colleagues and voters alike, he was first elected to Murray’s Ward in 1993.
His widow Julie posted on Facebook the sad news of her husband’s death.
She said: ‘Absolutely heartbroken to tell you of the passing of Ritchie (Richard) McNicholl, very much-loved husband, dad, stepdad, granddad, brother and brother-in-law, after a long and debilitating struggle with cancer which he faced with courage, stoicism and humour.
‘He died peacefully at home as was his wish, with his family around him. Our thanks to the Hospice team, especially Eugene, who supported us in granting his final wish.’
Douglas City Council has paid tribute to a ‘popular figure who devoted more than a quarter of century of his life to the capital’.
Council Leader Devon Watson said: ‘Ritchie was always a very diligent and committed councillor who wanted the best for the people of Douglas and the wider Island.
‘He was also a loyal colleague and highly regarded by fellow councillors and staff alike, as well as by other local authorities across the Island for his far-reaching service.
‘Even in more recent times when he had been battling ill health, he remained interested in and supportive of initiatives to improve life for island residents and it was great to welcome him to the Council Chamber last year for the official conferring of City Status upon Douglas by Queen Camilla.
‘We send our sincerest condolences to his wife Julie and wider family at this difficult time.’
Councillor McNicholl was Mayor from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2010 to 2012 and also served as chair of various Council committees.
When he stood down in July 2021, the then Leader of Douglas Borough Council, David Christian, hailed his ‘wisdom and expertise’ and described him as a supportive colleague and mentor.
The flag at City Hall will be lowered on the day of his funeral as a mark of respect.
Funeral dates have yet to be confirmed.