‘All the Best for the Future’ by Greg James
Hardback, Ebury Spotlight, £22
Brilliantly funny and life-affirming stories of growing up from much-loved Radio 1 presenter and bestselling children's author, Greg James.
When Greg James was 10 years old, his nylon shell suit-clad idols the Chuckle Brothers ('to me, to you') signed an autograph (from them, to him) with the message 'All the best for the future’.
His message for everyone is not to let go of that inner child as he navigates how to grow up without growing old. It’s possible to be fully functioning adults, with bills to pay and a dog to look after and still find time to play.
Limited signed copies available.
‘I Shop, Therefore I Am’ by Mary Portas
Hardback, Canongate, £20
90s’ darling and fashion guru Mary Portas rises from a bumpy home life to shop girl and then the saviour of Harvey Nicks.
Her successful career sees her becoming a recognised household figure taking to our TV screens to advise the nation on looking fabulous.
Mary takes us behind the shop window - to the people who kept the show on the road and the early lessons that shaped her.
Told with her trademark wit, grit and candour, readers will discover how, armed only with the blank canvas of a shop window and her own creativity, Mary created an era-defining global brand destination.