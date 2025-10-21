‘What Have I Done?’ by Ben Elton
Hardback, Macmillan, £25
Whether you know Ben Elton as the alternative and overtly political stand-up comic from the 1980s, as an author, a playwright, sitcom writer or actor you will find so much more here.
He has packed plenty into his 66 years, including a long marriage and three children.
He talks honestly about his relationships with brilliant friends, inspiring contemporaries, and occasional foes. His life off-screen has been as challenging and funny as it has been on, and he unpacks it all with witty insight. For decades, Ben’s been making people laugh, think, and getting on wicks - these are the uncensored stories.
‘How to Art’ by Kate Bryan
Hardback, Hutchinson, £16.99
If you want to get your head around art speak without getting bogged down this is the book for you!
Written by a self-confessed art addict who has worked with art for over twenty years. But, before she studied art history at university, she had no idea she was entering an elitist world. Now, she’s on a mission to help everybody come to art.
From what and where art is, to tips on how to enjoy famous artworks, to how to own art and create it, through to career advice for artists. Illustrated by down-to-earth artist David Shrigley.
