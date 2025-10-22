A Manx musician has released a new single, ‘Escape’, a reflective track exploring ‘all the anger and intolerance in the world today’.
At 54, Ian Thompson continues to balance a busy live performance schedule across the island’s venues with a passion for writing and recording original material.
Well known in the Isle of Man - primarily playing cover songs - Ian also has a long-standing track record as a songwriter.
Over the past 15 years, he has released a significant body of original music, with tracks receiving regular radio airplay - such as the song ‘You're My Liverpool’ based on Liverpool Football Club.
Speaking about ‘Escape’, the Lonan-based musician said the tune had been in development for about a year before lyrics were added with help from his wife Deborah, who strongly connected with the song’s message.
‘You may feel like you want to hide away from it all, but sometimes you just feel you need to make a stand about something that you believe to be right,’ Ian said.
‘I'd had the tune for about a year and then I started putting down some words to it and my wife Deborah then got involved on the lyrics which was a big help, as she really related to it and liked the tune.’
Ian also credited his producer Gyp Buggane for his ongoing guidance during the recording process, while he also thanked the Isle of Man Arts Council, who provided support for the track.
Asked if he had any advice for young artists, Ian said: ‘Music has always been a great therapy to me and helped me through some tough times in life.
‘I would encourage any young people to write music or poetry and get stuff off their chest, as it helps relieve a lot of frustrations in life.’
To listen to the track and find out more, you can visit https://ianthompsonuk.bandcamp.com/track/escape