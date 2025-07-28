‘Men in Love’ by Irvine Welsh
Hardback, Jonathan Cape, £20
For the Trainspotting crew, a new era is about to begin – a time for hope, for love, for raving.
Leaving heroin behind and separated after a drug deal gone wrong, Renton, Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie want to feel alive.
They fill their days with sex and romance and trying to get ahead; they follow the call of rave scene.
Sick Boy starts an intense relationship with Amanda, his ‘princess’ – rich, connected, everything that he is not. They plan to marry. But as the 1990s dawn, will finding love be the answer to the group’s dreams or just another doomed quest?
‘Space’ chosen by Gaby Morgan
Hardback, Macmillan, £14.99
A fabulous anthology of poetry about space collated for the Royal Observatory of Greenwich.
A celebration of 350 years of watching and exploring the night skies from this historic location.
Perfect as a topic book or to add to any school poetry collection or as a lovely gift for any stargazer in your life.
With featured poets including Brian Patten, Pie Corbett, Nikita Gill and Dom Conlon, this collection is made even more wonderful with the inclusion of a poem ‘Postcard from Space’ by our very own local Manx poet and primary school teacher, Jacqueline Shirtliff.