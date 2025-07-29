Tickets are now on sale for the Manx Amateur Drama Federation’s (MADF) 75th anniversary production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.
The play takes place from September 5 to September 7 in the grounds of Government House, after permission was granted by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
The performance brings actors and backstage crew together from across the island, including Manx Gateway Theatre Group, and features original music from local group ‘Mine’s A Shanty’.
Roc Vannin and Caarjyn Cooidjagh are also part of the collaboration.
Set in ancient Athens and a magical forest beyond, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a romantic comedy about love, transformation, and the power of the supernatural.
The play follows four young Athenians - Hermia, Lysander, Demetrius, and Helena - who become entangled in a web of unrequited love and confusion.
Meanwhile, in the forest, Oberon and Titania, the king and queen of the fairies, are at odds.
Oberon enlists his mischievous servant Puck to use a magical flower that causes people to fall in love with the first person they see - and chaos ensues.
The cast features Saoirse Coyle-Carroll as Hermia, Gonzo Galliard as Lysander, Maeve Wilson as Helena and Daniel Carroll-Cawley as Demetrius.
Theseus will be portrayed by Juan Bridson, while the role of Hippolyta will be taken on by Rachel Joughin.
The cast also includes Barnaby Lockyer (Egeus), Andrew Gulverdashvili (Philostrate), John Walker (Oberon) and Lisa Smith (Titania).
A spokesperson from the MADF said: ‘Profits from the show will be shared between MADF and Hospice Isle of Man who have been involved in the community project by making props which will be featured in the production.
‘MADF are delighted that the show is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council’s Extraordinary Events funding, as well as sponsorship from Ramsey Crookall.’