Hbk, Michael Joseph, £22
Dog lovers beware; this one is going to get you. For anyone who has fallen in love with a puppy or puppies and then realised that cute as they appear they are going to terrorize you and wreck your home!
Dog lover, actor Martin Clunes, regales the mayhem of the Jack Russell duo, John and Murray. He imagined idyllic walks and loyal companionship. Instead, the two brothers unleashed a whirlwind of chaos.
Only then did Martin and his wife, Philippa, learn about littermate syndrome. Shredded furniture was going to be the least of their problems.
Perhaps, everything they'd been doing was wrong? These puppies were out of control and possibly even lethal. Driven to their wits' end, the couple embarked on a desperate search for help.
Heartwarming and hilarious, this canine catastrophe with a happy conclusion will bring a smile to the face of dog lovers everywhere.
“In Nigeria” by Michael Palin
Hbk, Hutchinson, £22
Slow down towards 80? Don’t be daft, why not travel to the most populus country in Africa and get caught up in the chaos of Lagos and beyond, all with a camera crew in tow? In his own inimitable style, the veteran traveller journeys beyond tourist limits into the craziness and wonder of Nigeria with his trademark curiosity and humour.
In the journal he kept during his trip he gives a vivid account of towns and cities, the landscapes he travelled through, and the people he met: from frenetic Lagos, to seemingly deserted streets of Nigeria’s hyper-modern capital, Abuja, to the polluted oil fields of the Niger Delta.
Michael is welcomed as an honoured guest by a powerful emir and harangued by a passerby in Benin City. He hears the testimony of a kidnap victim of Boko Haram and experiences the collective spiritual ecstasy of one of Nigeria’s mega churches