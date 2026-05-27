Millions of people around the world will celebrate International Yoga Day 2026 next month.
It has been celebrated annually on June 21, since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed it during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in Septermber 2014.
He described it as ‘India’s gift to the world’.
The theme for this year is ‘Yoga for Wellness, Wisdom and World Peace.’
Emphasising the importance of integrating physical, mental and spiritual disciplines that enhance an individuals overall wellbeing.
The Isle of Man Yoga network will be hosting their own event in celebration and invites individuals to join in and celebrate with them.
The event will take place at the Memorial Hall, Main Road, Union Mills and is open to members and non-members. The cost will run at a price of £40 for members and £50 for non-members.
On the day guest tutor Rosemary Bennett will be on island.
A senior teacher from the BWY, which stands for British Wheel of Yoga.
Based in Liverpool, she has been teaching yoga for more than 40 years and has been training other yoga teachers for the last 25 years.
She is currently a tutor for the BWY’s ‘Gentle Years’ Yoga’ programme.
Rosemary specialises in adapting yoga for all abilities.
As well as this, she is also an experienced pranayama instructor, which focuses on breathwork.
The event will honour both ‘International Yoga Day’ and the ‘Summer Solstice’.
It run throughout the day, starting at 10am and finishing at 4.30pm.
Sue Wooley is the chairman for the IOM Yoga Network. She said: ‘We believe it is important to celebrate International Yoga Day in the island in order to raise people's awareness of the benefits of yoga, which includes improved flexibility and strength, reduced stress, mental clarity, emotional balance, self-discipline, and a sense of inner peace.
‘Our event is open to everyone, including those who will be experiencing yoga for the first time.’