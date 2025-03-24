‘Hidden Treasure’ by Jessie Burton
Hardback, Bloomsbury, £14.99
From the bestselling author of The Miniaturist, Jessie Burton's Hidden Treasure is the phenomenal page-turning story of two children whose lives collide when they find an ancient treasure with the power to return to them the most precious thing they have ever lost.
For the people who live on the banks of the Thames, the river is a living, breathing thing. It can take your treasures, it can hide your treasures and, sometimes, it can give them back.
Bo and Billy have never met, but they have each found half of a priceless treasure given up by the river.
Signed copies available.
‘The House of Barbary’ by Isabel Schuler
Hardback, Raven Books, £16.99
Beatrice has been lied to her whole life, but now vengeance will be hers!
A powerful, feminist retelling of the Bluebeard legend, which pits our hero against past wrongs and deadly secrets as she reels from the brutal death of her father.
Plunging into the mysteries surrounding of her father and her own upbringing, Beatrice discovers The Order of St. Eve and the violent secrets they have been hiding her entire life.
It is time for her to take control. Will she be able to right the wrongs of her father, or will the Order silence her first?
Signed copies available.