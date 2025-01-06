‘Make Change That Lasts’ by Dr Rangan Chatterjee
Paperback, Penguin, £18.99
Sunday Times bestselling author Dr Rangan Chatterjee reveals how to make positive changes that last in his most innovative book to date.
We all have things that help us feel calm and happy. No traffic on the way to work. No queues at the supermarket. A sunny day off. But what happens when things don’t work out that way? We fall back on soothing habits: Snacks, scrolling on social media, drinking after a stressful day.
Make Change that Lasts will show you the nine hidden ways day to day life causes these responses - and how to respond to them consciously.
‘Open When…’ by Dr Julie Smith
Hardback, Michael Joseph, £20
A companion for life's twists and turns, when being human gets complicated.
A must-have to Dr Julie's international bestseller ‘Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?’, dealing with strengthening future mental health.
This is the book to turn to when you find yourself in the eye of the storm, including a series of open letters to help navigate the moments of overwhelm, confusion or self-doubt that we face when life gets messy.
Offering calm, clarity and a laser focus on the best way forward, each personal letter is followed by real-time tools that will help you re-frame the situation and decide on your next move.