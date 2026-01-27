‘Love Notes’ by Andy Cope, Emma Bradley and Hannah Knowles
Pbk, John Wiley and Sons, £14.99
An inspiring new perspective on love and flourishing - refocusing readers on humanity and joy.
In ‘Love Notes: A Small Book with a Big Heart’, bestselling author and ‘doctor of happiness’, Andy Cope, teams up with author Hannah Knowles and illustrator Amy Bradley to deliver this little gem; designed to replenish and reinvigorate those parts that make you feel most human.
A treasure trove of quotes, short stories and meaningful insights that all shed light on what gives our lives meaning: LOVE. Perfect as a personal pick-me-up and ideal as a Valentine’s/ Galentine’s present for that special someone.
‘You & Me, You & Me, You & Me’ by Josie Lloyd and Emlyn Rees
Hbk, Vintage, £16.99
A love story with a nostalgic twist.
Adam and Jules - they are stuck in a rut and their future looks, well, boring.
Then Adam stumbles across a pile of old mixtapes he and Jules made for each other when they were young and falling in love.
He dusts off his vintage stereo, inserts one of the cassettes, presses play…and the unbelievable happens.
With the power to travel back in time, he and Jules can revisit pivotal moments in their pasts. Is this the key to getting their sparkle back? They embark on an epic hunt through the multiverse for their perfect love story.