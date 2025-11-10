‘Diddly Squat The Farmers Dog’ by Jeremy Clarkson
Hardback, Penguin, £17
Jeremy Clarkson returns with another riotous chapter from Diddly Squat Farm, this time launching a pub: ‘The Farmer’s Dog’.
Featuring British produce, Hawkstone beer, a farmers-only bar, and a vintage tractor overhead, it’s the ideal rural retreat - until reality bites.
From broken loos to power outages, Clarkson learns that running a pub is no pint-pulling picnic.
Thankfully, Lisa, Kaleb, Charlie, and Gerald are on hand to help, especially as Clarkson faces a new challenge: becoming a ‘vegetablist’. A hilarious, chaotic dive into countryside entrepreneurship.
‘Christmas Tales from the Farm’ by Amanda Owen
Hardback, Penguin, £14.99
Amanda Owen’s debut children’s book invites readers to Ravenseat Farm for a magical Christmas.
Known as the ‘Yorkshire Shepherdess’, Amanda shares heart-warming tales inspired by her family and the animals around them.
From a mischievous reindeer on the moors to three goats gifted with festive charm, and a clever sheepdog uncovering surprises in the snow, each story celebrates countryside life.
With warmth, humour, and a spirit of togetherness, this delightful collection shows how joyful rural living can be - especially when everyone pitches in. A perfect festive read for families and animal lovers alike.
Limited signed copies available.