A new illustrated book exploring the evolution of the Isle of Man’s capital has recently been released by Loaghtan Books.
‘Douglas Past and Present, Volume I’ pairs historic photographs by the late Ray Stanfield with modern images by George Hobbs, accompanied by extended captions written by author and historian Sara Goodwins.
The book traces how our capital city Douglas has developed from a bustling port and seat of government into a financial and cultural centre.
During the late 19th and early-20th centuries, the area expanded rapidly, becoming the island’s leading resort and entertainment capital.
While many of its landmarks have changed - boarding houses transformed into apartments and ballrooms giving way to nightclubs - some traditions remain. The horse trams still travel the promenade, and the Gaiety Theatre continues to offer live performances to residents and visitors alike.
Through its contrasting photographs and detailed commentary, ‘Douglas Past and Present, Volume I’ highlights both the transformation and resilience of the town’s character.
The publication invites readers to reflect on how Douglas’s architecture, industry, and social life have evolved while still retaining echoes of its heritage.
The new volume joins the publisher’s popular Past & Present series, which already includes titles featuring Ramsey, Peel, Castletown, and Port Erin. Retailing at £16.95, the book is now available at bookshops across the island.
Loaghtan Books has also confirmed that a companion title, Douglas Past & Present, Volume II, will follow in early summer 2026. Although planned together, the two books are designed as stand-alone editions, allowing readers to enjoy either independently.
To find out more about the recent edition and other published works by Loaghtan Books, you can visit https://loaghtanbooks.com/product/douglas-past-present-volume-i-2/