‘Midnight and Blue’ by Ian Rankin
Hardback, Orion, £25
A new Rebus thriller from Ian Rankin.
Rebus spent his police career putting killers behind bars, now he is inside with them.
As the days and nights bleed into each other, even the legendary detective struggles to keep his head - until a murder at midnight in a locked cell presents a new mystery.
The prisoners and the guards are all suspects and everyone has something to hide.
With no badge, no authority and no safety net, Rebus walks a tightrope. But how do you find a killer in a place full of them? Limited signed copies available.
‘Bothered by Bugs’ by Emily Gravett
Hardback, Two Hoots, £12.99
An enchanting picture book by an award-winning author illustrator.
Sweetly dedicated to every bug that Emily Gravett has ever squashed, this book explains in a fun way how important insects are to the natural world.
Each page is crawling with humour with superb detail flowing onto the reverse of the cover that drips into fabulous recipes for summer pudding, rhubarb and apple crumble, frozen fruit pops and strawberry mice.
Perfect for young and old that appreciate creepy crawlies and for those who need to learn not to be too bothered by bugs. Limited signed editions with a free print are available from Bridge Bookshops in Port Erin and Ramsey.