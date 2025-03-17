‘Spring is the Only Season’ by Simon Barnes
Hardback, Bloomsbury, £18.99
Spring is the time of renewal and rebirth, a celebration of the resilience of life. The season has inspired some of humanity’s greatest art and many of its most significant religious festivals.
Simon Barnes explains the science of the seasons, which are caused by the planet’s tilt; he also highlights the music, paintings and poetry that have tried to capture it.
Packed with fascinating insights, remarkable facts and key stories, the book is a vivid and multi-faceted portrait of spring.
With references to climate change and humanity’s impact on nature and what can be done to reduce that damage.
‘Faithbreaker’ by Hannah Kaner
Hardback, Harper Collins, £20
The epic finale to The Fallen Gods trilogy is here!
Following on from Godkiller and Sunbringer - the fate of Middren hangs in the balance as mighty gods and mortal heroes clash in a decisive battle for supremacy. War has come.
The fire god Hseth leads an unstoppable army south, consuming everything in her path. Middren’s only hope of survival is to unify allies and old foes against a common enemy.
What sacrifices will end the conflict?
Hannah Kaner delivers a powerful conclusion to the trilogy, masterfully weaving together love and sacrifice, loyalty and betrayal, and the true meaning of faith.