THE WREN IN THE HOLLY LIBRARY
BY KA LINDE
HBK, TOR, £22
Set in an alternate New York filled with monsters, this is a dark, spicy gothic, fantastical romance loosely inspired by Beauty and the Beast.
Perfect for fans of V.E. Schwab and Leigh Bardugo. Kierse steals from a monster, Graves, and breaks the delicate balance between humans and monsters.
Danger feels only a breath away as the plot unfurls. But if the old tales are true, there are worse things in the world than monsters. Like a threat more ancient than legend. The beginning of a new series by K. A. Linde.
MY FAMILY – A MEMOIR
BY DAVID BADDIEL
HBK, FOURTH ESTATE, £22
David Baddiel is a funny man – reading this makes sense of why.
If you didn’t laugh, you’d cry is a fair summary of his life.
From his boundary-less Mum flaunting her far from secret affair with a golf memorabilia salesman at every inappropriate opportunity, to rife anti-semitism in his private school education through to the raw crudity of his father’s dementia - it’s all here.
The funny thing is that Baddiel’s writing has you laughing along with him to the point of tears – that clever balance of not taking life too seriously, even when it is.