‘Saltwater – A Midsummer Ghost Story’ by Elaine Thomson
Hbk, Little Brown, £18.99
Proving that spooky stories are not just for cold, dark nights a ghost story for haunting sultry nights.
The second in a quartet of exquisitely set in the wilds of Scotland; The Isle of Stroma, 1896. Tom Torrance has been sent to oversee the completion of a new lighthouse, which will guide ships through one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the British Isles.
The construction has been plagued by difficulties, giving rise to superstitious whisperings, but Tom is a man of sense and science.
He will not be cowed by such stories. Yet he is unprepared for the conditions in the island: the isolation and delirium of the endless summer nights. He soon learns that the real dangers have nothing to do with the wild waves.
There are some problems that science cannot answer, and threats so ancient and strange, that nothing can contain them.
‘Thundery at Times’ by Katie Carr
Hbk, Octopus, £18.99
From the bestselling author of ‘Moderate Becoming Good Later’ comes the hopeful, honest and humorous story of one woman's attempt to finish the challenge left to her by her brother: to sea kayak in every area of the Shipping Forecast.
Katie had never been in a sea kayak, but when Toby died in the middle of his challenge to paddle in every area of the Shipping Forecast, she decided to honour his memory by completing his adventure.
From the monotonies of motherhood in urban Barcelona to the far reaches of the Shipping Forecast through the wilds of the British Isles, Katie is forced to face her past and question her present.
After two years of inelegant paddling and potentially worse parenting, can she complete the challenge? ‘Thundery at Times’ is not a story of battling high seas or completing daring tasks, but one of making your own rules and living life to the full.