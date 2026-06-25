While the island maybe enjoying a mini-heatwave which could see record June temperatures, no hose pipe bans will be coming into force anytime soon.
The latest reservoir levels publish by Manx Utilities show all its four water supply sites are 100% full. The average levels for this time of years are 83%.
West Baldwin would usually only have a level of 78%, Sulby at 84%, the Clypse at 86% and Kerrowdhoo at 83%.
Manx Utilities previously said it was confident the introduction of water restrictions could be avoided this summer.
Water levels have been boosted by a rather saturated spring but caution remains.
Manx Utilities says: ‘There are currently no restrictions in place but please continue to use water wisely.’