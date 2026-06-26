Two paddleboarders were rescued after being carried offshore by strong winds in Port Erin Bay on Thursday afternoon.
Port Erin RNLI's inshore lifeboat, B-951 Neil Crowe, launched at 4.11pm on June 25 following reports that two people on paddleboards had drifted away from the shore.
The lifeboat, under the command of Helmsman Liam Lowey, was crewed by four volunteers and made its way to the old breakwater at the mouth of Port Erin Bay.
When the crew arrived, one of the paddleboarders had fallen into the water and was holding onto a rock, while the second was clinging to a nearby fishing buoy.
Both casualties were recovered safely onto the lifeboat and returned to Port Erin Jetty.
As the volunteer crew were recovering the lifeboat at the station, they spotted a small tender drifting past after it had broken free from a yacht on its mooring.
The lifeboat launched for a second time at 4.55pm, this time under the command of Helmsman Matty Preston. The crew recovered the drifting tender and returned it safely to its owners before heading back to the station.
Later that evening, the lifeboat launched again for a scheduled training exercise, with the crew taking the opportunity to speak with people using the water about the dangers posed by the day's offshore wind conditions.
A spokesperson from Port Erin RNLI commented: ‘We'd like to remind everyone heading out on the water to always check the weather and wind forecast before launching.
‘Offshore winds can quickly carry paddleboards and other small craft away from the shore. Always wear a suitable buoyancy aid and carry a means of calling for help, such as a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.’