NORMANDY – THE SAILOR’S STORY
BY NICK HEWITT
HBK, YALE UNIVERSITY PRESS, £20
The D-Day landings in Normandy - one of the most complex amphibious operations in history, involving 7,000 ships and 200,000 men. Despite this immense effort, the wider naval campaign has been largely forgotten.
Hewitt draws on the sailor’s own accounts to describe the violent sea battle which mirrored the fighting on land, and the sea campaign which enabled the Allied assault.
Aboard ships ranging from frail plywood landing craft to sleek destroyers, sailors were active combatants in the operation of June 1944.
SOMEBODY TOLD ME…
BY DANNY WALLACE
HBK, EBURY PRESS, £22
Follow the inimitable Danny Wallace down modern rabbit holes of lies conspiracies and disinformation. You will begin to question whether you can believe anything and start to wonder where your friends and family are doing their “own research” to back vehement beliefs.
Author of ‘Join Me’ and ‘Yes Man’, Danny teeters between online influencers, fake news and rare investigative journalists who keep digging when their paymasters are not funding them to do so.
This book may also be a great big swirling quagmire of weirdness, or it could just save you from one… with a chuckle. You decide.
Limited signed copies of the new Danny Wallace book are available.