FAMILY POLITICS
BY JOHN O’FARRELL
HBK, DOUBLEDAY, £20
Across Britain, a generation of grown-up children are graduating from university, moving back into their old bedrooms and showing their gratitude by berating their parents for their out-of-date politics.
But for proud and high-profile left-wingers Emma and Eddie Hughes, the return of their only child is a far greater challenge than they ever could have predicted.
Young Dylan had warned them there was something personal he needed to tell them, but nothing could have prepared his right-on parents for the shocking revelation he delivers. Their son is a Conservative. A laugh out loud, cry into your G&T, timely read.
THE GHOST SHIP
BY KATE MOSSE
PBK, PAN BOOKS, £9.99
On trend, the paperback edition of Kate Mosse’s number one bestseller has just been released with the most gorgeous cover and colour sprayed edges.
The Ghost Ship is the third volume in the enthralling, Joubert Family Chronicles and can also be read as a stand alone novel.
The Barbary Coast, 1621: A mysterious vessel floats silently on the water. For months, the Ghost Ship has hunted pirates to liberate enslaved prisoners. Now it, too, finds itself hunted.
A sweeping and epic love story enfolds, a tale of adventure and buccaneering, love and revenge, stolen fortunes, piracy and hidden secrets on the high seas.
Limited Signed Independent Bookshop Editions available at Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin.