People have been living at a now-closed campsite in breach of planning consent, it has emerged.
The Reayrt Vradda campsite site closed in TT Practice Week and the company which operated it has been placed into voluntary liquidation.
Clerk Jason Roberts has confirmed the authority is owed ‘less than £10,000’ in unpaid rent.
At a board meeting this week, commissioners considered what action should be taken in the best interests of ratepayers.
The board unanimously resolved to support all reasonable steps to ensure the site is secured, made safe, and cleared of any hazards, third-party equipment, or unauthorised occupation at the earliest opportunity.
It has emerged that people have been living at the site in breach of planning consent, which limits stays to no more than 28 days.
Commissioners chair Hannah Mackenzie said it was expected the lease awarded to Reayrt Vradda Ltd in 2021 will revert to the local authority in due course, enabling it to take ‘direct action’.
She said: ‘Commissioners remain committed to working constructively with the liquidator to ensure the site is returned to a safe and orderly condition in the public interest.’
Mrs Mackenzie said actions to be taken will include ‘requiring the site to be vacated by those currently residing there’ and securing the area with appropriate fencing.
She said the decision was not taken lightly but was the ‘most responsible and necessary’ course of action within the authority’s ‘legislative remit and in the public interest’.
At a board meeting last month, commissioners noted the ‘significant and growing frustration’ of many residents and ratepayers regarding the risk of full-time occupation of the Reayrt Vradda site by mobile vehicles.
A planning condition prohibited full-time or permanent occupation in any form, including occupation in fixed pods, motorhomes, campervans or tents.