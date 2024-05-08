THE EVERYTHING WAR : AMAZON’S RUTHLESS QUEST TO OWN THE WORLD AND REMAKE CORPORATE POWER
BY DANA MATTIOLI
HBK, TRANSWORLD, £22
This is a devastating exposé of Amazon's endless strategic greed, its pursuit of total domination, by any means necessary, and the growing efforts to stop it. In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission filed a monopoly lawsuit against Amazon in what may become one of the largest antitrust cases in the 21st century.
As Amazon’s supremacy is finally challenged, "The Everything War" is the definitive, inside story of how it grew into one of the most powerful and feared companies in the world and why this is the most consequential business story of our times.
THE SECRET LIVES OF BOOKSELLERS & LIBRARIANS : TRUE STORIES OF THE MAGIC OF READING
BY JAMES PATTERSON
HBK, CORNERSTONE, £20
To be a bookseller or librarian you have to be a matchmaker and a brilliant listener. A person who creates a kind of magic by pulling a book from a shelf, handing it to someone and saying, 'You’ll love this!”
In this love letter to the heroes of literacy, Patterson uncovers true stories from booksellers and librarians. Prepare to enter a world where you can feed your curiosities, discover new voices, and find whatever you need.
Meet the smart and talented people who live between the shelves - and who can't wait to help you find your next great read.