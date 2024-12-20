‘Out of Character’ by Alison Steadman
Hardback, Harper Collins, £25
National treasure, actor Alison Steadman has brought to life beloved characters like Mrs Bennet in Pride and Prejudice, Betty in Fat Friends, Sue in Here We Go, and Pamela in Gavin & Stacey.
Growing up in post-war Liverpool, Alison’s passion for performance was evident early on. She honed her skills at a 1960s drama school and embraced ground-breaking roles, achieving recognition in TV and theatre while balancing family life.
Alison's journey, from Mrs Bennet's nerves to Pamela's comedy genius, showcases her talent and resilience. Her memoir, filled with warmth and humour, captures the essence of her remarkable career.
‘This Time Next Year: A Lifetime of Positive Thinking’ by David Jason
Hardback, Century, £22
Throughout his remarkable career, David's north star for navigating life's challenges has been his positive outlook and his resilience.
From a trainee electrician to TV legend, David’s bumpy journey to success has overcome obstacle after obstacle.
Candidly revealing the ups, the downs, and the roundabout turns, David’s latest volume of memoirs, ‘This Time Next Year’, is an uplifting, entertaining and inspirational book offering an essential and unvarnished primer to leading a good life.
Told with his characteristic warmth and humour, David reveals the hard-won wisdom of a life doggedly led getting through one day, looking to the next, and always chasing what's new on the horizon.